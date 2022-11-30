Aftab confesses he wanted to kill Shraddha earlier, accepts having relations with multiple women: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : KUMAR SONU, INDIA TV Accused Aftab Poonawala who killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aftab Poonawala wanted to kill his girlfriend Shraddha way before then he actually did, the killer has confessed according to FSL sources. Not only this, Aftab has also confessed to having relationships with more than one woman.

FSL sources said that Aftab has accepted that he used to dump Shraddha's body parts in the city's forest area.

Sources further said that Aftab Poonawala has answered all questions confidently.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has recovered the weapon allegedly used by Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Also, a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman has been recovered, sources said.

On Monday, Poonawala was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a fourth session of the polygraph test. But, the test could not be completed.

Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to four more days of police custody. On November 26, the court sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

So far, Poonawala has undergone four sessions of the polygraph test.

"When the last session was held, there was a health issue due to which some sessions were not satisfactory," Head of the Department of Crime Scene Management at FSL, Rohini, Sanjeev Gupta, said.

Tihar jail PRO Dheeraj Mathur said Poonawala is in Tihar jail number four. When he arrived here, his health check-up was done and there were no issues, he said. Poonawala has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.

ALSO READ | Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 1, rules court

ALSO READ | Hyderabad: 5 classmates gang-rape class 10 girl, record video to blackmail, arrested