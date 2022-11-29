Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 1, rules court

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Delhi Police has also recovered the weapon allegedly used by Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar.

Aftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, will undergo narco test on December 1, the court ruled on Tuesday. It also has allowed police to take Poonawala to FSL, Rohini on December 5 for polygraph test. The Delhi Police had sought permission for the same. On Monday Poonawala was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a fourth session of the polygraph test. Another session is likely to be conducted on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police has also recovered the weapon allegedly used by Poonawala to cut the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Also, a ring that belonged to 27-year-old Walkar, which Poonawala allegedly gave to another woman has been recovered, sources said.

Meanwhile, a police van carrying Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, was attacked by some weapon-wielding people outside the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini where he was taken for a polygraph test on Monday.

The main challenge for the police now is to establish the exact murder date when Shraddha was murdered, police sources said. Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in south Delhi, before dumping them across the city over several days.

They had seized five knives from Poonawala's flat and sent them to FSL to ascertain if they were used in the crime. According to sources, the report on the blood stains in Poonawala's home will also take some time to come.

