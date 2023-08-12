Will approach SC if needed: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his suspension from Lok Sabha | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Pawan Khera at a press conference on the conclusion of the Monsoon session of Parliament at AICC HQ in New Delhi

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury news: While addressing a press conference in the national capital today (August 12) at AICC HQ, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spoke on his suspension from Lok Sabha.

Congress leader said, "If needed, I can approach Supreme Court."

"This is a new phenomenon we have never before experienced in our career in Parliament. This is a deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the opposition. This will undermine the spirit of parliamentary democracy," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury added.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 10) over deliberate and repeated misconduct. The resolution for the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

The House adopted the resolution by voice vote.

Some remarks by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings. BJP members had strongly objected to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks. Pralhad Joshi had raised a point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member.

