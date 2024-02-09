AAP to decide candidates for Goa, Haryana and Gujarat Lok Sabha seats on February 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal during a public meeting.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take a call on candidates for Goa, Haryana and Gujarat Lok Sabha seats in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting scheduled to be held on February 13. Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May this year.

Kejriwal's AAP is a part of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, formed by the opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming general elections.

AAP has already declared its candidate on one seat in Gujarat. On Thursday, the party announced candidates for three seats in Assam and asked I.N.D.I.A bloc members for their support.

In Punjab, the party has already announced that it will not enter into any sort of alliance with the Congress, part of I.N.D.I.A bloc.

As Lok Sabha elections near, the seat-sharing talks between the I.N.D.I.A bloc parties is still not clear.

Meanwhile, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP and party's Organisation General Secretary Sandeep Pathak has already expressed his displeasure over the delay in taking decisions in the alliance.

Sandeep Pathak said that elections are very near, for how long we will just keep holding meetings? If you want to contest elections, you will have to work. And for that, the names of the candidates must be finalised.

