Aap Ki Adalat: Sanjay Raut compares Raj Thackeray with comedian Johnny Lever

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Aap Ki Adalat: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut, on Saturday, took a jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and compared him with celebrated Bollywood comedian Johny Lever. Raut pointed out that Raj's mannerisms were quite similar to those of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray but added even comedians can copy, but "that doesn't make one a leader like Balasaheb".

Responding to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday (February 25), Sanjay Raut said, "Even comedians and mimicry artists like Johnny Lever and Raju Shrivastava can copy, but that doesn't make one a leader like Balasaheb."

Rajat Sharma: You were close to the Thackeray family. Can you tell me why Raj Thackeray broke away from Uddhav Thackeray?

Sanjay Raut: "That was his wish (unki iccha). There are two or four brothers in a family, and they go their own ways. He thought I can do something different. He set up his own party. Agar khud ki party banayi, toh chalna chahiye tha. Ab unke paas kuch nahin hai. Kabhi BJP ke saath, toh kabhi unke saath chala jaata hai (If he formed his own party, it should have run. He has nothing now. Sometimes he allies with BJP, sometimes with somebody else).. Even Shinde thinks he has the capability to become the PM. Rane thinks he can become the CM or the PM. Let them go and show their capability. "

Read: Aap Ki Adalat: Eknath Shinde govt does black magic, claims Sanjay Raut

Rajat Sharma: Don't you think Raj Thackeray, while speaking, seems to be a reflection of Balasaheb?

Sanjay Raut: "Johnny Lever sabki nakal karta hai. Raju Shrivastav bahut achhi nakal karta tha. Sunil Pal ki nakal main hamesha dekhta hoon. Balasaheb ko yeh nakal bahut achhey lagte they. Sabko bulakar durbar karte they. Balasaheb ki nakal aur bhi log karte hain, Iska matlab eh nahin ki sab Balasaheb Thackeray ban gaye. Main Balasaheb jaisa likhta hoon toh log bolte hain aap Balasaheb ban gaye. Main bolta hoon, Balasaheb ek hi hain. Main nakal nahin karta.

(Johnny Lever mimics everybody. Raju Shrivastav used to do good mimicry. I also watch Sunil Pal's mimicry. Balasaheb loves watching them. He used to invite them to his durbar. Others do copy Balasaheb, but that does not mean they became Balasaheb Thackeray. I write like Balasaheb did, and people tell me you are now Balasaheb. I tell them, there is only one Balasaheb. I do not copy.)

Also Read: Aap Ki Adalat: Shiv Sena symbol, party recognition part of Rs 2000 cr deal, says Sanjay Raut

Latest India News