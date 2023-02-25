Aap Ki Adalat: Eknath Shinde govt does black magic, claims Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) faction leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government does black magic. Responding to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday (February 25), Sanjay Raut endorsed his claims by saying that 'the people of Maharashtra feel this.'

Excerpts

Rajat Sharma: I read one of your sensational editorial where you wrote that black magic, nimboo-mirch, black doll are being practised in government?

Sanjay Raut: Go the Mantralaya and CM House and see what is happening...which animals they sacrificed animals at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Everybody knew this, what was there to hide? Go to people's homes in Maharashtra and find out whether black magic is being practised. This is not the tradition in the homes of Maharashtra, this is outright superstition (andha-shraddha).

Rajat Sharma: In the article, it was written Supriya Sule's sari caught fire, Ajit Pawar was stranded inside a lift, Balasaheb Thorat broke his shoulder, Dhananjay Munde met an accident, Sanjay Raut had to go to jail. All these happened due to black magic?

Sanjay Raut: You did not read the last line. I wrote "the people of Maharashtra feel this".

Rajat Sharma: Do you think this black magic will vanish in a few days?

Sanjay Raut: "Black magic is black magic. I believe in Balasaheb's magic."

