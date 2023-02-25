Aap Ki Adalat: Shiv Sena symbol, party recognition part of Rs 2000 cr deal, says Sanjay Raut

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

Aap Ki Adalat: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has doubled down on his allegation that 'Rs 2000 crore' was spent on 'purchasing MLAs and that getting party symbol (bow and arrow) was part of the package deal. Raut added that the money involved in the deal could be higher. Responding to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' on Saturday (February 25), Sanjay Raut said even the Election Commission was aware of the 'game' played out in Maharashtra politics.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Raut said, he stands by his allegation that "Rs 2,000 crore was spent on purchasing MLAs" and that getting recognition and symbol was "part of the package deal". He said, "the figure can be even more."

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Sanjay Raut said: "I had only said that Rs 2,000 crore was spent on the game that was played in Maharashtra politics, and Shiv Sena name and symbol was part of that package. '50 Khokey, Ekdum Okay' (50 crore is Okay) is being openly said when these defectors move around in public. 'Pachaas Khokey' means 50 crores were paid to purchase them. If 40 of our MLAs broke away, just calculate Rs 50 crore for each of them. It comes to Rs 2000 crore. What is wrong in this (allegation)?"

Rajat Sharma: "Did your party tell the Election Commission about this?"

Sanjay Raut: "The entire country knows this. Doesn't the Election Commission know? Bachha-bachha jaanta hai (even the kids know this) There are experts (vidwaan) in Election Commission. They should be knowing this."

Rajat Sharma: "(Eknath) Shinde says this is only loose talk".

Sanjay Raut: "I have mentioned a very economical figure (Maine toh bahut kam aankada liya hai). I will reveal the real figure very soon." Last week, Sanjay Raut had tweeted: "I have reliable information that there has been a deal of Rs 2000 crore to get the Shiv Sena name and its symbol. This is a preliminary figure and is 100 per cent true. Many things will be revealed shortly. Never before this has happened in the country's history."

When Rajat Sharma pointed out that after the EC order, his camp is now more worried how to protect the party's Rs 384 crore worth properties,

Sanjay Raut replied: "Tell me, is Rs 384 crore a big figure for our party which is more than 50 years old and had been in power both in the state and the Centre? If as a party we collected Rs 300 crore in party fund, Shinde should not have pain in his stomach (pet me dard hone ki zaroorat nahin hai)."

Rajat Sharma: They say, you fear even Matoshri bungalow can be taken over?

Sanjay Raut: "With the help of Election Commission, they have taken possession of Shiv Sena's name and bow-arrow symbol. Let them carry these for next 2-3 months, they will realize its true power. Yeh jo golmaal hai, kuchh dinon ka khel hai (all this game is for a few days)."

Rajat Sharma: "They have 40 MLAs and 12 MPs..."

Sanjay Raut: "Having 40 MLAs does not mean they have the party with them. Who got those MLAs elected, who made them MLAs? Uddhav Thackeray, they got elected in Balasaheb's name. We toiled and the people voted for them. Let these 40 MLAs contest and win elections, they will realize where the real Shiv Sena stands. "

Rajat Sharma: Now that you have lost the name and symbol, can you run the party with Thackeray brand?

Sanjay Raut: Kyun nahin chalayenge? Thackeray brand par hi aaj tak chala hai . Shinde bhi Thackeray brand ka product hai (Why not? this party was run on Thackeray brand till now. Shinde is also a product of Thackeray brand.) He can't win without Thackeray's name.

SANJAY RAUT SAYS, SHINDE GOVT PRACTISING BLACK MAGIC

The managing editor of 'Saamna' alleged that black magic is rampant in Eknath Shinde's government.

Rajat Sharma: I read one of your sensational editorial where you wrote that black magic, nimboo-mirch, black doll are being practised in government?

Sanjay Raut: Go the Mantralaya and CM House and see what is happening...which animals they sacrificed animals at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Everybody knew this, what was there to hide? Go to people's homes in Maharashtra and find out whether black magic is being practised. This is not the tradition in the homes of Maharashtra, this is outright superstition (andha-shraddha).

Rajat Sharma: In the article, it was written Supriya Sule's sari caught fire, Ajit Pawar was stranded inside a lift, Balasaheb Thorat broke his shoulder, Dhananjay Munde met an accident, Sanjay Raut had to go to jail. All these happened due to black magic?

Sanjay Raut: You did not read the last line. I wrote "the people of Maharashtra feel this".

Rajat Sharma: Do you think this black magic will vanish in a few days?

Sanjay Raut: "Black magic is black magic. I believe in Balasaheb's magic."

Rajat Sharma: "Don't you find it a paradox that on one hand you are fighting your case in courts and on the other hand you are alleging that the judiciary has become the 'mistress' (rakhail) of those in power?"

Sanjay Raut: "Yes, I wrote this and I believe this. I am not alone in making this allegation. Many eminent people in the country are also saying this, that we are not getting justice. I also said, Supreme Court is the only place left where we find a ray of hope for getting justice."

The Uddhav Shiv Sena leader alleged that most of the 40 MLAs who left the party to join Eknath Shinde camp were fearing ED, CBI and Income Tax raids.

Raut said, "Out of the 40 MLAs who left, 10 were facing ED proceedings, three were facing CBI charges and two were facing Income Tax proceedings. They were intimidated and were offered money, and out of fear, they left the party. What happened to Jyotiraditya Scindia in MP? The game that was played in Maharashtra was earlier played in MP, and they tried this game in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand too. They also tried to do this in Delhi and Telangana."

Rajat Sharma: Narayan Rane says, Sanjay Raut met me in Parliament and said things about Uddhav Thackeray. If I tell this to Rashmi Thackeray, she will beat him with chappal.

Sanjay Raut: " Who? Rane? Rane should be beaten with chappal. There has never been a liar like him in Indian politics. I am still in my party. He left the party thrice. My loyalty is my biggest asset and strength. The 40 MLAs who left cannot look straight into my eyes. Eknath Shinde himself once said he used to play a rickshaw. Rickshaw chalaane wala aadmi kahaan pahoonch gaya? Who made him? It was Balasaheb's Shiv Sena?"

Rajat Sharma: You had been claiming that out of these 40 MLAs, 20 will return while 18 will stay away?

Sanjay Raut: "Some will return, but the sword of fear from Centre is hanging on them. They fear being sent to jail. It is like, 'so jaa, nahin toh Gabbar aa jayega'."

Rajat Sharma: Then why did these 40 MLAs feared but Sanjay Raut did not?

Sanjay Raut: "I didn't fear because whatever I have, I got from the party. Anybody can fire a bullet at me when I walk on the street. If death is written in my destiny, then nobody can stop it. I have come back from jail. I now have experience. "

SANJAY RAUT COMPARES RAJ THACKERAY WITH JOHNNY LEVER

In the show, when Rajat Sharma pointed out that Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's mannerisms were quite similar to those of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Sanjay Raut said, even comedians and mimicry artistes like Johnny Lever and Raju Shrivastava can copy, but that doesn't make one a leader like Balasaheb.

Rajat Sharma: You were close to Thackeray family. Can you tell me why Raj Thackeray broke away from Uddhav Thackeray?

Sanjay Raut: "That was his wish (unki iccha). There are two or four brothers in a family, and they go their own ways. He thought, I can do something different. He set up his own party. Agar khud ki party banayi, toh chalna chahiye tha. Ab unke paas kuch nahin hai. Kabhi BJP ke saath, toh kabhi unke saath chala jaata hai (If he formed his own party, it should have run. He has nothing now. Sometimes he allies with BJP, sometimes with somebody else) ..Even Shinde thinks he has the capability to become the PM. Rane thinks he can become the CM or the PM. Let them go and show their capability. "

Rajat Sharma: Don't you think Raj Thackeray, while speaking, seems to be a reflection of Balasaheb?

Sanjay Raut: "Johnny Lever sabki nakal karta hai. Raju Shrivastav bahut achhi nakal karta tha. Sunil Pal ki nakal main hamesha dekhta hoon. Balasaheb ko yeh nakal bahut achhey lagte they. Sabko bulakar durbar karte they. Balasaheb ki nakal aur bhi log karte hain, Iska matlab eh nahin ki sab Balasaheb Thackeray ban gaye. Main Balasaheb jaisa likhta hoon toh log bolte hain aap Balasaheb ban gaye. Main bolta hoon, Balasaheb ek hi hain. Main nakal nahin karta. (Johnny Lever mimics everybody. Raju Shrivastav used to do good mimicry. I also watch Sunil Pal's mimicry. Balasaheb loves watching them. He used to invite them to his durbar. Others do copy Balasaheb, but that does not mean they became Balasaheb Thackeray. I write like Balasaheb did, and people tell me you are now Balasaheb. I tell them, there is only one Balasaheb. I do not copy.)

