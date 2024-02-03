'Rahul Gandhi has nerves of steel because...', says Prashant Kishor in Aap Ki Adalat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat: 'Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has nerves of steel...', says Prashant Kishor.

Aap Ki Adalat: Election strategist-turned-political activist Prashant Kishor has compared personality traits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Prashant Kishor said, "Rahul Gandhi has nerves of steel because even after losing 90 per cent of elections in the last 10 years, he is still positive."

Comparison between personality traits of PM Modi & Rahul Gandhi:

While doing a relative comparison of the personality traits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor had words of praise for Modi and at the same time, he remarked that "Rahul Gandhi has a temperament which surprises me. He has nerves of steel, because even after losing 90 per cent of elections in the last 10 years, he is still positive and he is convinced that he is on the right path."

The political strategist said, "The traits of Modi and Rahul are inherently different. Rahul has a different pedigree and Modi's background is different. In his 45 years of experience, first for 15 years as RSS pracharak, then for 15 years as a BJP organiser, and for the last 15 years as chief minister and Prime Minister, he has a rich and varied experience because of his close connect with the people."

"PM Modi's strength is not that he is a big orator, his strength is not that all the Hindutva forces are supporting him, his main strength is his varied experience mix of the last 45 years. There are few leaders in the country who have such diverse experience. Journalists say that PM Modi literally does the second guess about what people want to hear. Some people say this is all because of TV ads, overhyped publicity, or that the media is under his control. But you cannot counter somebody unless you assess his strength. Unless you assess him, how can you defeat him?".

Relationship between Prashant Kishor & PM Modi:

In the 'Aap Ki Adalat' show, Prashant Kishor narrated his relationship with Prime Minister Modi before the 2014 Lok Sabha election, how he helped Nitish Kumar in allying with RJD to defeat BJP in 2015 Bihar assembly election, and he helped Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee win the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Prashant Kishor on AAP:

Prashant Kishor also described Aam Aadmi Party as "a one man show which lacks institutional mechanism and ideological roots". Kishor ruled out any possibility of returning to electoral strategizing for any political party, and said he was working to promote his own political outfit Jan Suraaj Abhiyan in Bihar.

