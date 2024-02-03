Aap Ki Adalat: Central agencies misused during Indira Gandhi’s rule, same happening now, says Prashant Kishor

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prashant Kishor in Aap Ki Adalat.

Aap Ki Adalat: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has asserted that the central investigating agencies were misused in the past and are being continued to do so by the Narendra Modi government, the extent of which “could vary”. He stressed that such political developments do not impact the common people, however, the problems arise when those undergoing probe, when they join the ruling BJP, are exempted from the ongoing investigation against them.

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Prashant Kishor said that the misuse of central probe agencies took place even during the Indira Gandhi administration in the country, and it continues in the current dispensation as well.

What did he say?

“Use/misuse of agencies took place even during Indira Ji's rule. The extent could vary. If you are a BJP supporter, you will say, misuse of agencies is now lesser. If you are a Congress supporter, you will say the opposite,” he said.

“The common people have no problem with this. The problem arises when people see that a leader who was being probed, joins the BJP camp and the probe stops. This is not consistent with what Modiji claims. Agencies used to be used/misused in the past and the same is happening now too,” the poll-strategist-turned political activist added.

His remarks came as the central probe agencies tighten the noose on several Opposition leaders including former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and family, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in various cases.

