'Ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done': AAP's Raghav Chadha after seat-sharing talks with Congress

Image Source : PTI AAP leader Raghav Chadha speaks with the media after the Congress Alliance Committee meeting with AAP leaders at the residence of Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, in New Delhi.

As Congress party has been holding seat-sharing talks with I.N.D.I.A bloc members, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Friday said that alliance talks are going very well but cannot make a ball-by-ball commentary.

"The discussion on alliance is going on very well, but ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done on alliance talks," said Raghav Chadha.

He along with other party leaders attended the Congress Alliance Committee meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi.

Speaking on alliance talks, Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "We discussed everything under the Sun. We have very good chemistry, we shared open heartedly, we shared everything that we believed will make our bond stronger. It was a wonderful meeting, and we went much further than our expectations."

On the issue of Congress declining Ram Mandir event, Salman Khurshid said, "Many of our leaders are going to Ayodhya before January 22. Now if you don't let them go before January 22, then it's a matter of grave concern."

"Congress has lost its confidence now. If they had common sense and sense of devotion to the cause of people, then they would have accepted the invitation," said Union Minister Sarbanand Sonwal.

On Saturday, Congress Alliance Committee members will meet Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders in Delhi to discuss the seat-sharing formula. The meeting will take place at Mukul Wasnik's residence.

