AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, says CM Mann amid seat-sharing talks with I.N.D.I.A ally Cong

In what can be seen as yet another indication of disagreement in the Opposition’s alliance over seat-sharing, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared that the Aam Aadmi Party will sweep all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming general elections, suggesting that his party will contest all constituencies, even as the seat-sharing talks between AAP and Congress are underway.

“This time the result in Punjab will be 13-0. By winning all 13 seats, we will become heroes in the entire country. Today I am going to announce for the first time from the stage that we are going to win all 13 seats. People have assured me that they are with us and that is why I am saying that we will win 13 seats,” he said while gathering after dedicating 14 libraries to the people.

“Me and Kejriwal predict beforehand who will lose the election and who will win. We come to know from the people,” he added.

He took on the rival parties stating that the people are so fed up with the “corrupt” leaders of these parties stating that AAP will sweep all seats in Punjab.

“The people have made up their mind to give all the 13 seats of the state in the upcoming general elections to the AAP,” he said.

