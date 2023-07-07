Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 7, 2023

In today's episode:

Why PM Narendra Modi today said, “Jo dar jaaye, Who Modi Nahin”?

Congress workers stage protests after Gujarat High Court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea on staying conviction in defamation case

Congress worker killed, BJP supporters fired upon as West Bengal panchayat poll campaign conclude

