Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
Rumblings in I.N.D.I.A bloc: Bihar JD(U) leader describes Nitish Kumar as ‘Fevicol’, Tussle between SP, Congress in UP over tie-up with BSP, Uddhav Sena wants 23 seats in Maharashtra
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, all BJP MPs fled when intruders entered Lok Sabha, says, ‘intrusion happened because of rising joblessness’
-
How Lashkar terrorists ambushed army truck and martyred jawans in Poonch, Kashmir
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.
Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.