Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 22, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Rumblings in I.N.D.I.A bloc: Bihar JD(U) leader describes Nitish Kumar as ‘Fevicol’, Tussle between SP, Congress in UP over tie-up with BSP, Uddhav Sena wants 23 seats in Maharashtra

  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, all BJP MPs fled when intruders entered Lok Sabha, says, ‘intrusion happened because of rising joblessness’

  • How Lashkar terrorists ambushed army truck and martyred jawans in Poonch, Kashmir

