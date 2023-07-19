Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2023

Is singing of Vande Mataram prohibited in Islam? Furore in Maharashtra assembly

CPI-M leader Brinda Karat says, Mamata is ‘murdering democracy’ in Bengal

BJP workers file complaints with Delhi Police and Election Commission over use of word INDIA by opposition alliance

