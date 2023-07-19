Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 19, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Is singing of Vande Mataram prohibited in Islam? Furore in Maharashtra assembly
CPI-M leader Brinda Karat says, Mamata is ‘murdering democracy’ in Bengal
BJP workers file complaints with Delhi Police and Election Commission over use of word INDIA by opposition alliance
