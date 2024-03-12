Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 12, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Manohar Lal Khattar replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana CM, Anil Vij sulks, stays away from oath ceremony
- Congress releases second list of 43 candidates for Assam, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, BJP finalizes candidates for Bihar, Gujarat
- Protests in Kerala by Congress, Left, Muslim League against CAA, Student outfits in Assam oppose CAA
