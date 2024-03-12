Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 12, 2024

Manohar Lal Khattar replaced by Nayab Singh Saini as Haryana CM, Anil Vij sulks, stays away from oath ceremony

Congress releases second list of 43 candidates for Assam, MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, BJP finalizes candidates for Bihar, Gujarat

Protests in Kerala by Congress, Left, Muslim League against CAA, Student outfits in Assam oppose CAA

