Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: March 11, 2024 21:41 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Citizenship Amendment Act rules notified; Will National Register of Citizens be implemented? 
  • BJP, Congress central election committee meetings in progress to decide on second list of candidates
  • Congress, NCP (Sharad), Shiv Sena (UBT) yet to reach seat sharing agreement in Maharashtra

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

