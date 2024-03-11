Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 11, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Citizenship Amendment Act rules notified; Will National Register of Citizens be implemented?

BJP, Congress central election committee meetings in progress to decide on second list of candidates

Congress, NCP (Sharad), Shiv Sena (UBT) yet to reach seat sharing agreement in Maharashtra

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.