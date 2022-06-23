Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 23, 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Why Uddhav Thackeray offered to resign? Has he realized that he has lost majority?

Exclusive: Why Sharad Pawar advised Uddhav to patch up with rebel leader Eknath Shinde?

Exclusive: What will be rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde’s next step?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News