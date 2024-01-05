Friday, January 05, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2024

Published on: January 05, 2024 21:02 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2024
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 5, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • ED team sent to raid TMC leader’s house beaten up by mob in Bengal, cars vandalized
  • ED raids Baramati Agro owned by Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew in Maharashtra; ED searches 20 locations of former Congress, INLD MLAs in Haryana illegal mining case
  • Tug-of-war continues between RJD, JD-U and Congress over LS seat sharing in Bihar
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

