Saturday, January 20, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2024

Published on: January 20, 2024 17:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • First image of Ram Lalla; Sadhvi Ritambhara demands restoration of temples in Kashi, Mathura
  • PM Narendra Modi turns emotional at Maharashtra rally while reminiscing about poverty during his childhood
  • Speculations rife in Bihar about Nitish Kumar after Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav meet CM in Patna

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

