Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 19, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

First image of Ram Lalla; Sadhvi Ritambhara demands restoration of temples in Kashi, Mathura

PM Narendra Modi turns emotional at Maharashtra rally while reminiscing about poverty during his childhood

Speculations rife in Bihar about Nitish Kumar after Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav meet CM in Patna

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.