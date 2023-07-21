Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 21, 2023

‘They tore my saree, paraded me naked’, alleges BJP panchayat poll candidate from Hooghly, Bengal, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee breaks down at press conference

At Martyrs’ Day TMC rally in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee rubbishes BJP allegations, says, it’s ‘conspiracy’ to impose Central Rule

Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha stuns his party in assembly, admits Gehlot govt failed to protect women, BJP MLAs thumped desk

