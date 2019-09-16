Image Source : PTI 8,98,050 LPG refills delivered to home in J&K: Govt

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court it is taking proper care of supply of essential commodities to the people in Jammu and Kashmir, saying 8,98,050 LPG refills have been delivered to home and 6.46 lakh quintals of ration distributed in the last one month.

Apprising the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the government said all possible steps to reduce inconvenience to the public are being taken.

The court was told that the government has already kept safe three months' stock of essential commodities like food grains, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, petrol, and diesel.

Also, the government has introduced Special Market Intervention Price Scheme to purchase apples this season from the apple growers.

The scheme will focus mainly in purchasing the fruits from apple growing districts in Jammu and Kashmir and fruit market situated in Sopore (Baramulla), Parimpora (Srinagar), Shopian and Batingo (Anantnag) so as to ensure that the farmers are not exploited and get remunerative prices.

The local authorities are also taking care of adequate supply of vegetable and meat.

The government, along with local authorities, are also monitoring the situation daily and taking necessary action to maintain law and order.

Supply of drinking water and electricity have been ensured since the beginning and round the clock maintenance services are being provided, the top court was told.

Hundred per cent schools are functioning normally across Jammu and Ladakh division while in Kashmir division, 97 per cent of all schools are functioning.

Government offices are functional fully, witnessing usual attendance and regular work.

The grievance redressal cell is also functioning under the close supervision of advisors to Governor for immediate and effective redressal of public grievances, the court was told.

