50 COVID-19 deaths reported in Delhi; case tally rises to 2,376 | List of Hotspots

Coronavirus deaths in Delhi have piled up to 50 as the case count in the national capital rises to 2,376. Delhi is the third worst-hit state in India as far as coronavirus cases are concerned after Maharashtra and Gujarat. As many as 808 people have recovered from the illness in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address the public at 12:00 am today to give an update about the situation as well as report on the positive effects of plasma therapy.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus hotspots in the national capital have increased to 92 as clusters of COVID-19 cases get reported from several areas of Delhi.
Full List of Coronavirus Hotspots / Containment Zones in Delhi
1. Entire affected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar
2. Entire affected street of Gali No 5, 6 & 7, L 1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. The affected area around House number A-176, Deoli Extension, New Delhi
4. Shop No J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
6. Boundary starting from B-4/200 and covering the whole locality till backside of Humayun lane includes, Ashiana complex and B-4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
7. House number 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
8. Entire effected area around house number 859/20, L-II, Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
9. House number 153/B, 4th floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
10. Gali number 2, 3 & 4, Devli Extension, Delhi
11. F-313, Near Shiva Mandir Lado Sarai and F-274, 2nd Floor of Lado Sarai, New Delhi
12. F-258, Campa Cola Gali Lado Sarai, New Delhi
13. Entire affected area of Samshi Talab, Mehrauli (Lake of View Apartment's A-3 included)
14. Shahjahanabad society, plot no 1, Sector 11, Dwarka
15. Dinpur Village
16. Gali number 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony, Mahavir Enclave
17. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi Number- 119
18. Plot No.-1294, Sonu Yadav Ka Makkan, Theke Wali Gali, Opposite DC Office Kapashera, Delhi
19. RZF-756/7, Gali number 1 Band, Raj Nagar II Dwarka, New Delhi
20. Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti
21. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
22. Area of Street/Gali number 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar 10 (Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
23. House number 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
24. House number 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension, Part-II
25. Gali number 16, Kachhi Colony, Madanpur Khadar, Extension, Delhi
26. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
27. H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave
28. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
29. House number 97 to 107 and house number 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash
30. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
31. House number 53 to 55 & 25, Shera Mohalla, Garhi, East of Kailash
32. Gali number 1, 2 &3, block D, Sangam Vihar, house number 112B, Gali Number 2, New Delhi
33. Entire gali starting from house number G-54 to F-107 & entire Gali starting from house number CN-854 to house number 137, Chhurriya Mohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
34. Gali number 6, A Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
35. Gali number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
36. (Whole Gali house number 48 to Chaupal), A block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
37. Gali number 24 to 28, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi (Core Area) (Added in Gali Number 26 & 26B, house number 2056 to 2092 & Gali number 27 and 27B, house number 2063 to 2083, Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi)
38. House number F-138 & F-139, Gali number 1 (Shiv Mandir Wali Gali), Harsh Vihar, Hari Nagar Extension, Delhi
39. B Block Jhangirpuri
40. Gali number 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
41. 1100 Wali Gali (House number 1181-1200), 1200 Wali Gali (House number 1238-1268), 1300 Wali Gali (House number 1306-1331), H-3 Block, Jhangirpuri, Delhi
42. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
43. House number 716 to 785, house number 786 to 860, house number 861 to 950 K-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
44. G-Block, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
45. Flat number- 265 to 500 Sanjay Enclave, Jahangirpuri, Delhi
46. House number 141 to house number 180, Gali number 14, Kalyanpuri
47. Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara Enclave
48. 3 Galis of Khichripur including Gali containing house number 5/387 Khichripur, Delhi
49. Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar, Delhi 110092
50. Vardhaman Apartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, Extension
51. Mayurdhwaj Apartments, IP Extension, Patparganj
52. Gali number 4, from house number J- 3/115 (Nagar Dairy) to house number J- 3/108 (towards Anar wali Masjid Chowk), Kishan Kunj Extension
53. Gali Number 4, from house number J- 3/101 to house number J - 3/107 Krishan Kunj Extension
54. Gali number 5, A Block (From house number A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar Delhi 110092
55. House number 34/156 to house number 34/189 (Resettlement Colony), Block-34, Trilok Puri, Delhi 110091
56. House number 300, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi to house number 739/16, Gali number 3 Krishna Puri, Main Road Mandawali, Delhi
57. E-Pocket, GTB Enclave
58. J & K, L and H pockets Dilshad Garden; G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
59. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
60. Pratapkhand, Jhilmil Colony
61. Gali number 3, 4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
62. House number 15 to 101 Dayanand Vihar, Delhi-92
63. Shastri Market, including JJ Cluster of South Moti Bagh
64. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
65. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
66. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining Buffer Zone
67. EA Block, Inderpuri
68. Sadar Bazaar, Central District
69. Chandni Mahal, Central District
70. Nabi Karim, Central District
71. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
72. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
73. NawabGanj Area, Delhi
74. Oberoi Apartments
75. In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar, New Delhi 110015
76. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar
77. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar
78. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden
79. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Pashchim Vihar, Delhi - 110063
80. In and around area of A-280, JJ Colony, Madipur
81. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
82. In and around area of C-105, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
83. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
84. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No 2, Nangloi, Delhi
85. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
86. In and around area of G-1, 2nd floor, Mansarovar Garden, Delhi
87. Tilak Vihar area in Tilak Nagar, Delhi
88. Entire AF Block, Shalimar Bagh, Delhi
89. House number 62, Gali number 4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
90. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali number 8, Shastri Park, Delhi
91. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
92. A-97, 98 and 99, Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi