20 new coronavirus cases surface in Mumbai's Dharavi slums, 138 infections so far

Image Source : PTI A view of part of Dharavi (file photo)

Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, on Sunday recorded 20 new coronavirus infections, taking the overall count of cases reported from the shantytown to 138. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that 11 deaths have been reported from the neighbourhood till date.

Mumbai has emerged as the worst-hit Indian district on account of the novel coronavirus, having recorded 2,070 infections and more than 100 related deaths.

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has recorded 3,651 coronavirus infections till date, resulting in 211 deaths.

