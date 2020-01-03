Image Source : FILE Gurugram: Out to celebrate New Year with friend, 16-year-old girl gangraped at picnic spot in Aravalli

A teenage girl, who was out to celebrate New Year with her friend, was abducted and gangraped at a picnic spot in Gurugram's Aravalli mountain range. The incident took place on New Year eve near Kasan village in Manesar town. The girl had climbed a mountain near the village, which is a popular picnic spot for soldiers, to celebrate the New Year when the incident happened.

The duo was taking a selfie when the accused -- Shravan Kumar and Nitesh Mishra -- reached the spot and misbehaved with the girl. The boy who was present along with the victim tried to protect the girl but they overpowered him.

30-year-old Nitesh Mishra dragged the teenage boy away from the site while Shravan Kumar, aged 34, threatened the girl and raped her. Later, Kumar also raped the 16-year-old.

Both the teenagers shouted for help as they saw some people around, who helped nab the accused and called police. Later, the accused were produced before a court which sent them to judicial custody.

The victims alleged that the accused made videos of the sexual assault and threatened to upload the clips on social media. Police, however, did not find any such video on their mobile phones.

"Their mobile phones have been sent for forensic examination to retrieve deleted items," a police official said.

