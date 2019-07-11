Image Source : FILE Young District Magistrate's wife takes refuge in Facebook, claims her husband framed by CBI

In an unusual move, wife of controversial District Magistrate (DM) of Bulandshahr, Abhay Singh has taken help of social media claiming that CBI is framing her husband in a mining scam, which involves a former minister of the Akhilesh Yadav government.

Madhvi Abhay Singh has posted a clarification on her Facebook wall saying that CBI has registered a false case against her husband and allegedly recovered cash worth Rs 47 lakh from DM's official residence.

"My husband has done nothing wrong. The money claimed to be recovered from our residence is not illegal," she wrote on her Facebook post.

Meanwhile, Abhay Singh has been transferred late on Wednesday night.

A 2007 batch IAS officer, he is said to be close to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was DM Fatehpur (in 2014) when mining lease were given to a local sand mafia. Madhvi's pictures and her post on Facebook is now going viral on social media.

On the other hand, the CBI has said that the then Mining Minister Gayatri Prajapati, a protege of Mulayam Singh Yadav, had awarded three mining leases to local sand mafia without following the mandatory e-tendering procedure. The lease deed was executed by the then DM of Fatehpur Abhay Singh.

After a preliminary enquiry into mining scandal, the CBI has registered a case against the then Minister Gayatri Prajapti, several IAS officers of Uttar Pradesh including Abhay Singh.

Sources close to Madhvi Abhay Singh said that Gayatri Prajapati was ruling the roost in Samajwadi Party government and had pressured Abhay to sign the lease deeds.

However CBI sources said that being the DM Abhay Singh should have followed the procedure, instead of succumbing to political pressure and signing an illegal lease.

Also Read | Uttar pradesh government transfers 4 IAS officers after CBI carries out searches in sand mining scam case

Also Read | CBI conducts searches at 12 locations in 8 cities of UP in connection with illegal mining scam

Also Read | Trouble brews for Akhilesh Yadav, as CBI books ex-minister Gayatri Prajapati in mining case

Watch | Illegal mining case: CBI conducts raid at the premises former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in Amethi