CBI conducts searches at 12 locations in 8 cities of UP in connection with illegal mining scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases related to alleged illegal sand mining in Uttar Pradesh and conducted searches at 12 locations in eight cities of Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

One case has been registered u/s 120-B r/w 379 and 420 of IPC and u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of P.C. Act, 2018 against then District Magistrate, Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) and six others including then mining minister in government of UP, three public servants, two private persons and unknown public servants and other unknown persons.

Earlier a preliminary enquiry was registered on the orders of Allahabad High Court in PIL No. 22482/2016 and PIL No. 29115/2016. It was alleged that the then District Magistrate, Fatehpur, the then mining minister of the state government and other public servants entered into a conspiracy with private persons and renewed three sand mining lease in favour of two private persons, both residents of Fatehpur.

It was further alleged that the then DM, Fatehpur fraudulently executed deeds in compliance of illegal orders of renewal of three sand mining leases in favour of the said private persons. These sand mining leases were allegedly renewed in violation of orders of U.P. Govt wherein it was clearly directed that all such leases should be granted through the e-tendering process.

The other case has been registered u/s 120-B r/w 379, 403, 420, 467 & 468 of IPC and u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act against then District Magistrate, Deoria (Uttar Pradesh) and eight others including the then Additional District Magistrate, Deoria (U.P.); three public servants; four private persons and other unknown public servants and private persons.

It was alleged that the then District Magistrate, Deoria (UP) along with other officials of his office and private persons entered into a conspiracy and fraudulently approved the renewal of two sand mining leases in favour of two private persons, both residents of Deoria.

It was further alleged that the then mining inspector, Deoria abused his official position and misappropriated MM-11 forms meant for transportation of minor minerals. These sand mining leases were allegedly renewed in violation of orders of U.P. Govt wherein it was clearly directed that all such leases should be granted through the e-tendering process.

Searches were conducted today at 12 locations including Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Fatehpur, Azamgarh, Allahabad, Noida, Gorakhpur, Deoria etc in two separate cases.

Cash of around Rs 49 lakh was recovered from the premises of then DM, Fatehpur (presently posted as DM, Bulandshehar); cash of around Rs 10 lakh was also recovered from the premises of then ADM, Deoria (presently posted as CDO, Azamgarh). Some documents related to properties from the premises of the then DM, Deoria (presently posted as Director, Training & Employment, Lucknow) were also recovered.

The investigation was underway.