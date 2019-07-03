Image Source : PTI Tripura CM Biplab Deb Tripura Congress leader slams police for summoning him in CM's defamation case

Senior Congress leader Subal Bhowmik on Tuesday slammed the Tripura Police for summoning him in connection with an alleged defamatory post against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and wife Niti on social media.

BJP leader Dipak Chandra Kar had filed a complaint in April against one Anupam Paul, who had reportedly made remarks on the chief minister's marital life on Facebook.

The police last month arrested Paul from Delhi and charged him with forgery, defamation and criminal conspiracy.

He was presented before a local court here, which remanded him in police custody for three days. Paul, who was earlier associated with the IT cell of the BJP, is currently out on bail.

Investigating Officer Dipankar Paul has since June 27 issued three notices to Bhowmik, who switched to the Congress from the BJP weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, asking him to be appear for questioning at the office of superintendent of police (cyber crime) in connection with the case.

"There are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances..." the notice read.

Bhowmik, however, refused to record his statement at any office and requested the police to visit him at his residence for questioning.

"They have summoned me for questioning. Am I an absconder? If they want to question me, they can come to my house. They (police) are harassing people," he said.

The senior leader asserted that he didn't know anything about Paul's whereabouts.

"Earlier, they questioned many people, but did not arrest a single man. My summonses were leaked in the press. It is an attempt to tarnish my image," the Congress leader told the press meet in Agartala.

Officiating Director General Rajiv Singh later told reporters that the police can't be visiting every single house for interrogation.

"Three notices have been issued to Bhowmik asking him to appear before the investigating officer. If Bhowmick refuses to cooperate, police might have to seek a legal recourse. We can't be going to every single person's house (for questioning)," Singh said.