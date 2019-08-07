Sushma Swaraj cremated with full state honours, teary-eyed nation bids adieu

Image Source : PTI Sushma Swaraj surrounded by her near and dear ones.

The genial yet charismatic leader set out on her final journey to the heavens as her mortal remains were cremated on Wednesday. Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi was a picture of profound sadness and scores of people, political dignitaries included, were in attendance to bid adieu to the leader par excellence.

Her mortal remains were taken to her Delhi residence in early hours of Wednesday. World was still recovering from the shock of her sudden demise. She entered her abode for the last time. But she was surrounded by her family, near and dear ones. The shock was perhaps felt hardest by them. Her husband Swaraj Kaushal poured his heart out as he wrote a letter to his departed bride.

"Madam - I am running behind you for the last 46 years. I am no longer a 19-year old. Please, I am also running out of breath," Swaraj Kaushal wrote in his letter.

Her family mourned her loss. But it was then time to let her meet her extended family which comprised millions of Indians and billions of heart she had won over the course of her life-journey.

Her remains were brought to BJP headquarters in Delhi at 12:30 pm on Wednesday. Her contemporaries, her juniors and seniors alike, met their leader for the last time. Leaders across party lines were present to bid farewell to Sushma Swaraj. She was then taken to Lodhi crematorium by 3:30 pm. Many welled up, that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiyah Naidu and BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani.

Among the visibly upset was Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masale. He bowed his head before Sushma Swaraj and started weeping inconsolably.

Leaders across party lines were present. All differences dissolved as Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh came to visit their collegaue across the aisle.

Sushma Swaraj was accorded full state honours. Men in uniform walked steadfastly yet in a sombre mood. The gun salute was emblematic of the immense respect the nation had for Sushma Swaraj. Her husband and daughter saluted her. And Sushma Swaraj embarked on the jouney to the heavens.

Also Read | Ode to Sushma Swaraj’s oratory: The ‘96 speech' that took Lok Sabha, and India, by storm

Also Read | Madam, I am running behind you for last 46 years: Husband Swaraj Kaushal's heartfelt letter to Sushma Swaraj

Watch | Sushma Swaraj's endless love for her husband Swaraj Kaushal, a heart touching story