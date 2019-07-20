Image Source : TWITTER Shocking: Punjab election panel puts Nirbhaya rape case convict on posters

In a shocking goof-up, the Punjab Election Commission has put the face of a Nirbhya rape convict on its posters and banners as part of its election awareness drive in Hoshiarpur district.

Among the celebrity faces in the posters, there is the photograph Mukesh Singh, who has been convicted and sentenced to death in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape case.

The posters were reportedly put up by the Hoshiarpur District Election Officer.

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora said the government would find out who was behind the act, calling it a case of mistaken identity.

"It isn't written that he is the Nirbhaya rape convict, so it could be a case of mistaken identity. We will find out soon," he said.

