Army called in to help plug 50-ft breach in Ghaggar river in Punjab's Sangrur

The Army and the NDRF were called in on Thursday after a 50-foot breach in the embankment of the river Ghaggar in Punjab's Sangrur district left over 2,000 acres of agricultural field in the region inundated, officials said.

The breach near Phulad village caused flooding in 2,000 acres of agricultural field, Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told PTI over phone.

"The Army, NDRF and the Punjab government's disaster response teams are at the site and are trying to plug the 50-feet breach," he said.

Thori said there was no immediate threat of floods to nearby villages but the administration was aware of the situation and would act as the situation demands.

Residents of some nearby villages, however, feared for the safety of their crops and livestock.

Thori pointed out that the Ghaggar river was flowing almost at the danger mark of 750 feet in the district.

"Over the next 24 hours, we are not expecting the level to come down which is making the task of plugging the breach more challenging," he said.

Some farmers, whose crops were flooded, said they have suffered huge losses and demanded that the government compensate them.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Punjab during the past few days.

Although the weather has remained largely dry since Wednesday, there is a flood-like situation in some parts.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar Thursday said compensation will be given to farmers whose crops have suffered damage due to the recent heavy rains in various parts of the state.

The government will order a 'special girdwari' (revenue survey) to assess the loss, he said.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had asked deputy commissioners of the districts affected by the recent spell of heavy rain to remain alert and prepared to deal with emergencies.

Singh directed them to make adequate arrangements for the security and safety of people as well as their property and livestock.

He called up the DCs of Patiala, Bathinda, Sangrur and Mohali to take stock of the ground situation in these districts.

