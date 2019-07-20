Madhya Pradesh: Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Neemuch, 10 arrested

Image Source : PTI Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch

In another case of mob lynching, a man was beaten to death on suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Neemuch town of the state.

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

The incident comes a day after a man was lynched by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra on Friday, on suspicion of cattle theft.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case.

