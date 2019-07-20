Saturday, July 20, 2019
     
Madhya Pradesh: Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Neemuch, 10 arrested

A man was lynched by a mob on suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. So far, 10 people have been arrested in connection with the case. The incident comes a day after a man was lynched on suspicion of cattle theft in Bihar's Chhapra.

New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2019 12:18 IST
Man lynched on suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch 

In another case of mob lynching, a man was beaten to death on suspicion of peacock theft in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident was reported from Neemuch town of the state. 

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the case so far. 

The incident comes a day after a man was lynched by a mob in Bihar's Chhapra on Friday, on suspicion of cattle theft.

Four people were arrested in connection with the case. 

