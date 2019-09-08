Sabka Malik Ek: Hindus offer namaaz in Bihar's 200-year-old mosque

Image Source : AP Hindus offer namaaz in 200-year-old mosque in Bihar

During a time when religious fanaticism and daily instances of communal conflicts are consistently flaring up in the country, a village in the Nalanda district presents a 'too good to be true' example of religious harmony.

Maadhi village, interestingly has no Muslims, but namaz is offered five times along with proper maintenance of the mosque by the Hindu community of the village.

"We don't know the 'Azaan', but a pen drive (with a recording of the Azaan) is played every day to perform the ritual," said Hans Kumar, a village resident.

According to the villagers, Maadhi had a sizeable Muslim population, but people gradually migrated.

"There was no one to take care of the mosque, so the Hindus had to come forward," sais Gautam, who takes care of the mosque.

Gautam said no one knows when the mosque was constructed and by whom, but the Hindus offer to visit it before anything auspicious.

"The mosque is cleaned and prayers are offered every morning and evening. People also pray here whenever they have a problem," said Janki Pandit, the village priest.

