Executive, woman friend fall to death from Bengaluru pub

In a freak accident, a marketing executive and his female friend fell to death while leaving a pub on the second floor of a building in the city centre, police said on Saturday.

The tragic incident occurred late on Friday even as new Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar was inspecting the area as part of night rounds.

"Pavan Attavar, 36, and his female friend Veda Yadav, 28, slipped and fell out of the window, as they were coming down the stairs from Beir Pub on Church Street," a police official told reporters here.

According to eye witnesses and spot inspection of the site, Yadav, a techie in an IT firm, tripped on the stairs and fell out of the window, and Attavar too fell as he tried to catch her.

The official, who was also with the police chief's team, said: "We heard a sound of someone falling onto the ground from an upper floor and found the couple lying in a pool of blood. They were rushed to the nearby Bowring Hospital but were declared brought dead by the duty doctor."

The police registered a case of negligence resulting in the death of its customers in an "inebriated condition" against the pub.

As part of investigation, the police are analysing footage of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera to view how the victims slipped on the stairs and fell out of the open window.