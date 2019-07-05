Image Source : PTI DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet executives Representational image

SpiceJet executive has been issued show-cause notices by aviation regulators for a recent incident in which one of its aircraft overshot the runway in Mumbai.

"We are in receipt of the show-cause notices issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation," said SpiceJet spokesperson.

"The officials concerned will submit their replies within the time-frame given by the regulator. Safety is the core value of our operations and is a shared objective of both the DGCA and SpiceJet. We will take all possible steps that may be required to further strengthen our safety mechanism."

Recently, a Spicejet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing in New Delhi.

