DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet executives

SpiceJet executive has been issued show-cause notices by aviation regulators for a recent incident in which one of its aircraft overshot the runway in Mumbai. Recently, a Spicejet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing in Mumbai.

July 05, 2019
DGCA issues show-cause notice to SpiceJet executives

SpiceJet executive has been issued show-cause notices by aviation regulators for a recent incident in which one of its aircraft overshot the runway in Mumbai.

"We are in receipt of the show-cause notices issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation," said SpiceJet spokesperson.

"The officials concerned will submit their replies within the time-frame given by the regulator. Safety is the core value of our operations and is a shared objective of both the DGCA and SpiceJet. We will take all possible steps that may be required to further strengthen our safety mechanism."

Recently, a Spicejet flight from Jaipur overshot the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, while landing in Mumbai. 

Also Read | SpiceJet flight overshoots runway at Mumbai airport; none hurt

