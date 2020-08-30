Image Source : GPLUS First newspaper for kids ‘The Young Minds’ launched in Assam

Two Guwahati-based women entrepreneurs have launched a newspaper specifically designed for kids, to promote creative thinking among children and inculcate in them the habit to read and write. The newspaper named 'The Young Minds' is the brainchild of Neelam Sethia and Neha Bajaj, Assam news portal Gplus reported.

The Young Minds, reportedly, will cater to kids of 4-14 years of age.

This weekly newspaper will include content that will help engage children in activities such as games, puzzles, riddles, fun facts and news, vocabulary, science and maths experiments. It will also provide kids with a platform to get their arts and write-ups published and win prizes by participating in monthly contests.

“Holistic learning is very important for a child, so this weekly newspaper will help them consume content that will nurture their reading habits and other skills away from screen time. This concept was initiated to inculcate reading habits among kids in the digital era," co-founder Neelam Sethia told Gplus.

In the same vein, commenting on the launch of The Yound Minds, co-founder Neha Bajaj added, "Reading allows a child to understand and comprehend their thoughts in a much more productive way thus helping them to build key language, literacy and social skills. The Young Minds will help them consume only filtered content which is related to their age group. We hope we deliver the finest content for all.”

The first copy of The Young Minds is scheduled to release in November

