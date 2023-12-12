Tuesday, December 12, 2023
     
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut faces legal action over article against PM Modi in 'Saamana'

The legal action signifies the intensifying political discourse surrounding the alleged content in 'Saamana,' with Raut now facing legal scrutiny for his editorial stance.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar Mumbai Updated on: December 12, 2023 7:10 IST
Sanjay Raut
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut outside his residence.

Yavatmal police took action on Monday by registering a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who serves as the executive editor of the party's mouthpiece, 'Saamana.' The move comes in response to a complaint filed by BJP Yavatmal convener Nitin Bhutada, accusing Raut of publishing an objectionable article against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11.

The case against Raut has been filed under sections 153 (A), 505 (2), and 124 (A) of the Indian Penal Code at Umarkhed police station, encompassing charges related to promoting enmity between different groups and other offenses. The legal action signifies the intensifying political discourse surrounding the alleged content in 'Saamana,' with Raut now facing legal scrutiny for his editorial stance.

