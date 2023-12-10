Maharashtra: Seven coaches of goods train derailed near Kasara, 7 long distance passenger trains affected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A major accident on a railway line in Kasara ​

Train accident: As many as seven coaches of a goods train derailed near Kasara railway station in Maharashtra on Sunday, according to the Central Railways. The goods train was derailed between Kasara station and the TGR-3 down line section on the Down Main line at around 6:31 pm, creating a disruption in the rail services in the region.

According to the Central Railway, the mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri the Down line section and the middle line are affected. However, traffic on the section between Igatpuri to Kasara Up line was not affected. The traffic on suburban local train was also not affected.

The movement of two trains, 12261 Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Express and 11401 CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express were affected due to the derailment of the goods train. “Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) was moved to accident site," he added.

List of passenger trains affected

2261 Mumbai CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Howrah Express at Asangaon station 12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express at Ghatkopar station 11401 Mumbai CSMT-Adilabad Nandigram Express at Ombarmalli station 12109 CSMT Manmad Panchvati Express at Vikroli station 17612 CSMT Nande Express 12137 CSMT Firozpur Punjab Mail Express 12173 LTT Pratapgarh Express at Kasara station

Further details are awaited.