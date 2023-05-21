Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI for 2nd consecutive day in drug-in-cruise case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sameer Wankhede appears before CBI

Sameer Wankhede corruption case: Former Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Mumbai for the second consecutive day on Sunday after he was quizzed for more than five hours in connection with a case related to Aryan Khan's drugs on cruise case on Saturday.

Wankhede, who on Saturday reached the office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) around 10.15 am, was asked basic questions related to the case. He left for the day at around 4:30 pm in the evening.

He has been accused of demanding Rs 25 crore bribe from superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case.

After a day of questioning, Wankhede said, "I answered all the questions. Today questions were asked on every aspect related to the case. The investigating officer was very professional. I have full faith in CBI. This agency can get me justice. If the investigating officer calls tomorrow to record the statement, I will definitely come."

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3, 2021, following the alleged drug seizure on board the Cordelia cruise ship. He was granted bail by the high court three weeks later as the anti-drugs agency failed to substantiate its charges against him.