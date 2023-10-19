Pune policeman suspended after he won Rs 1.5 crore on online game platform Dream11

Follow us on Image Source : X Sub-inspector Somnath Zende

Police personnel in Pune recently shot to fame after winning Rs 1.5 crore on a fantasy sports platform. But, the joy of Somnath Zende, sub-inspector at Pimpri Chinchwad police station, did not last for long as the fluck also drew action against him from his department. He was suspended for alleged misconduct on Wednesday, an official said.

The police authority alleged that he breached the code of conduct by participating in online gaming and then speaking to the media.

Inquiry initiated into the matter

The Pimpri Chinchwad police chief ordered the deputy commissioner of police-rank official to conduct an inquiry and submit a report.

"Zende won the lottery through an online gaming platform and after winning a windfall prize, he gave an interview to the media. Subsequently, there were some negative reactions about the police department....he took part in such an activity and gave an interview in a police uniform. On these two counts, he has been suspended," said the official.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Watch: Giant wheel stops rotating, leaves 50 stranded at Navratri Mela in Delhi | Here's what happened next