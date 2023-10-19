Thursday, October 19, 2023
     
Delhi: Giant wheel stops rotating, leaves 50 people stuck at Navratri Mela in Narela

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Hritika Mitra
New Delhi
Updated on: October 19, 2023 8:18 IST
50 people left stranded after giant wheel stops rotating
Image Source : INDIA TV 50 people left stranded after giant wheel stops rotating mid-air.

A Ferris wheel ride stopped working due to some technical malfunction leaving at least 50 people stranded at a Navratri Mela in Delhi's Narela area. 

The Delhi Police received a call and focused on rescue operations along with the help of technical staff. 

Several eyewitnesses claimed that the wheel stopped rotating at around 10:30 p.m., and the people in the upper cages were trapped there for approximately half an hour.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Police said that the wheel of the swing stopped working with people on board. "Everyone has been rescued safely," they said.

Police said that legal action was being initiated against the organiser, and they were further looking into the incident.

