'Highest priority of our double Indian govt is welfare of poor', asserts PM Modi in Shirdi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the 'jal pujan' of Nilwande Dam in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Thursday. He had earlier visited the Shri Saibaba temple in Shridi to inaugurate its new 'darshan queue complex' on Thursday. He will also launch a scheme benefitting more than 86 lakh farmers in Maharashtra and also launch projects worth over Rs 7,500 crore.

The new 'darshan queue complex' in Shirdi is a state-of-the-art modern mega building envisaged to provide comfortable waiting areas for devotees, the statement said. It is equipped with several waiting halls with a cumulative seating capacity of more than 10,000 devotees. Its foundation stone was laid by the prime minister in October 2018.

The Prime Minister later attended a public programme in Shirdi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7,500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas. He also performed 'Jal Pujan' of Nilwande Dam and dedicated a canal network of the dam to the nation.

The 85 km canal network will benefit 182 villages by facilitating pipe distribution networks of water. The idea of Nilwande Dam was first conceived in 1970. It is being developed at a cost of about Rs 5,177 crore, the statement said.

During the public programme, PM Modi launched the 'Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana'. It will benefit more than 86 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra by providing an additional amount of Rs 6,000 per year to them.

The PM inaugurated multiple development projects, including an Ayush hospital at the Ahmednagar Civil Hospital, electrification of the Kurduwadi-Latur road railway section (186 km), four-laning of Sangli to Borgaon section of NH-166 (package-I) and additional facilities at Manmad Terminal of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited among other projects.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed a public rally in Shirdi after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state. "Today, with the blessings of Sai Baba, the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 7,500 crores has been laid and inaugurated. The work of Nilwande Dam, which Maharashtra has been waiting for for 5 decades, has also been completed. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to perform 'Jal Poojan' here...", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that his government is following the mantra of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'. The highest priority of their double Indian government is the welfare of the poor. "Today, when the country's economy is growing, the government's budget for the welfare of the poor is also increasing. Today 1.10 crores Ayushman cards are being given in Maharashtra...Free treatment has bee given to the poor under the Ayushman Bharat scheme..." the PM added.

PM Modi to launch National Games in Goa

He will later travel to Goa to inaugurate the 37th National Games. Noting that the National Games are being held in Goa for the first time, the statement said Modi will also address the athletes taking part in the sporting event.

"Under the leadership of the prime minister, the sports culture in the country has undergone a sea change. With the help of continuous government support, the performance of athletes has witnessed tremendous improvement at the international level," it said.

The Games will be held from October 26 to November 9, and more than 10,000 athletes will compete in over 43 sports disciplines across 28 venues.

