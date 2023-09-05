Tuesday, September 05, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai Police receives hoax call about bombs at Nepean Sea Road and Kamathipura

Mumbai Police receives hoax call about bombs at Nepean Sea Road and Kamathipura

The same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs. Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb is deployed in Kamathipura.

Reported By : Suraj Ojha Edited By : Nivedita Dash
Mumbai
Updated on: September 05, 2023 11:03 IST
Picture for representation purposes
Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

At a time when the country is vigorously preparing for the G20 summit, while on the other hand, the police are continuously receiving calls about the threat of bomb blast. The latest case is from Mumbai where the police control room received a call to inform about bombs planted at two places in the city. After the call, there was an atmosphere of panic in the entire police department and investigation into the matter started.

A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road on Tuesday morning. The same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs. Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb is deployed in Kamathipura. 

Mumbai Police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation.

Last Thursday, the Maharashtra Police Department received a bomb threat from an unknown person in the state ministry. The unknown person wanted to talk to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. However, he could not talk to the CM and he threatened to plant a bomb in the ministry. The police immediately started a search operation to investigate the caller and took the accused into custody.

Related Stories
Hoax call from 'Mumbai' triggers bomb scare in Sindh Governor's House

Hoax call from 'Mumbai' triggers bomb scare in Sindh Governor's House

Puducherry police gets hoax call about bomb at Raj Nivas, Railway station

Puducherry police gets hoax call about bomb at Raj Nivas, Railway station

"3 terrorists entered city': Mumbai Police receives hoax call; step up vigil

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Mumbai News

Latest News