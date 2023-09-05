Mumbai Police receives hoax call about bombs at Nepean Sea Road and Kamathipura

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Picture for representation purposes

At a time when the country is vigorously preparing for the G20 summit, while on the other hand, the police are continuously receiving calls about the threat of bomb blast. The latest case is from Mumbai where the police control room received a call to inform about bombs planted at two places in the city. After the call, there was an atmosphere of panic in the entire police department and investigation into the matter started.

A woman made a hoax call, saying that a bomb is deployed at Nepean Sea Road on Tuesday morning. The same woman has called the police 38 times so far to inform them about similar deployment of bombs. Another such call was received during the investigation saying that a bomb is deployed in Kamathipura.

Mumbai Police didn't find any suspicious thing post-investigation.

Last Thursday, the Maharashtra Police Department received a bomb threat from an unknown person in the state ministry. The unknown person wanted to talk to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. However, he could not talk to the CM and he threatened to plant a bomb in the ministry. The police immediately started a search operation to investigate the caller and took the accused into custody.