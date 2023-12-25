Mumbai Police constable dies after manja slits throat on Western Express Highway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sameer Jadhav (left) and manja (right)

A police constable lost his life after getting a manjha or kite string stuck around his neck in Mumbai late on Sunday night. According to the Police, the constable Sameer Jadhav was heading home after his duty.

Jhadhav, who worked at the Dindoshi Police Station, was headed to his home in Worli. He was rushed to the nearby Sion Hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead.

As per the police, the incident took place on the Western Express Highway at Vakola Bridge in Santacruz. Taking this incident seriously, a case was registered in the Kherwadi Police Station while further investigation.

