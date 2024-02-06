Maharashtra: More than 40 people detained outside 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai: Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Mumbai police detained over 40 individuals after they organised a demonstration outside the 'Mantralaya' on Tuesday. The protesters, associated with an organisation representing sanitation workers, were advocating for employment opportunities on compassionate grounds.

Protesters sought to meet CM

Protestors led by Rajya Safai Kamgar Sanghatna gathered in front of the Mantralaya, the state secretariat, in the afternoon, an official said. Some protesters also sought to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over their demand for jobs on compassionate grounds, he said.

Protesters taken to 'Azad Maidan'

The police detained the protestors and took them to 'Azad Maidan', which is a designated ground for protests, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

