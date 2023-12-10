Maharashtra: Medical student dies by suicide at college hostel in Raigad, alleges ragging by roommates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A 19-year-old student of a private medical college allegedly died by suicide, claiming that he was ragged and harassed by three roommates at a hostel in the Kajrat city of Maharashtra’s Raigad district, the police said on Sunday (December 10). The police registered a case, based on the complaint lodged by the deceased boy’s father, under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the three students, an official from Karjat police station said.

The police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made so far.

The student was identified as Harshal Mahale who was the first-year MBBS student. He died by suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of the hostel room at around 7 am on December 1, the official said.

The deceased student’s parents recovered a suicide note and his mobile phone after a couple of days from the room and approached the police with a complaint on December 4, he added.

Mahale, in the suicide note, alleged that he was mentally harassed and tortured by his three roommates and demanded strict action against them, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)