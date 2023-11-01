Maharashtra: All-party meeting today amid intensified Maratha quota protests, Sanjay Raut claims ‘not invited’

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maratha Kranti Morcha activists burn tyres during protest to press for Maratha reservation

Maratha quota stir: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday (November 1) morning to discuss the situation necessitated by the intensified Maratha quota protests which turned violent in parts of the state. Shinde will apprise the Opposition leaders of the government’s plans to tackle with the situation for which the government will seek their support, an official at the Chief Minister’s Office said. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed that his party MPs and MLAs have not been invited to the all-party meeting called by the Maharashtra government on the Maratha reservation. Only Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, have been called to the meeting by the state government, he claimed.

"Leaders with just one or no MLA have been invited for the all-party meeting, but a party with 16 MLAs and six MPs has not been extended an invitation because Shiv Sena (UBT) has become an eyesore to them," he claimed in a post on X.

Impacts of protests

With the quota activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast completing a week, the incidents of violence were witnessed in several parts of the state in the last two days.

State-run bus services have been completely suspended in five Marathwada districts while curfew and Internet shut-down have been imposed in parts of Beed where the houses of political leaders were targeted by protesters.

The Chief Minister has appealed to people not to resort to violence and also asked political parties to avoid indulging in any activities that would worsen the situation.

More on Maratha quota stir

Activist Manoj Jarange, who is observing an indefinite fast for the quota demand at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, on Tuesday said the Maratha community will not accept an "incomplete reservation" and the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the state legislature on the issue.

He threatened to stop drinking water from Wednesday evening if the "complete" quota was not granted to the Maratha community.

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office earlier, Jarange, who started his second hunger strike on October 25, began to drink water after a "satisfactory" discussion with Shinde on Wednesday morning.

Jarange said the government should not "trouble" Maratha youth who are protesting peacefully or else a firm response will be given. He criticised Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has said the perpetrators of violence in Beed will face charges under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

Jarange expressed displeasure over the state Cabinet's decision to grant Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region.

"Don't be selective in granting reservation. Give Kunbi caste certificates to all Marathas. Officials should not distribute these (Kunbi) certificates (as declared by the government). The government should accept the first report of the Justice Shinde committee and convene a special session of the legislature to decide on the Maratha quota," he said.

In May 2021, the Supreme Court struck down Maharashtra's Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, which granted reservation to the Maratha community, for violating the 50 per cent ceiling.

(With PTI inputs)