Maharashtra: Congress targets CM Shinde over Cabinet reshuffle, predicts 'significant' change in September

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday (August 19) claimed that the Eknath Shinde government will not last and there will be a change in the “main chair” by September adding that it is in “danger”.

“What's happening in Maharashtra is not right...This government will not last...There is a danger to the main chair (CM) in Maharashtra. I can say there will be a change in the main chair by September..." Wadettiwar said while speaking to the reporters.

The BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government has been subject to numerous speculations regarding its longevity. Speculations have also been made regarding a threat to Eknath Shinde’s position as a Chief Minister. This comes after Ajit Pawar broke away with the Opposition ranks on July 2 along with eight of his MLAs and joined the Maharashtra government, and took an oath as the Deputy Chief Minister, sharing the post with the pre-existing Devendra Fadnavis in the office.

Congress' claims on Shinde

Earlier last month, senior Congress leader and former CM Prithviraj Chavan claimed that Ajit Pawar will replace Shinde as the Chief Minister and added that the BJP sees an alternate in Ajit Pawar and wants to make him the CM. However, Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent BJP leader in Maharashtra and Deputy Chief Minister, refuted the claims and said that there will not be any change of guard in the government and Shinde will continue holding his office.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena.

Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.

(With inputs from agencies)

