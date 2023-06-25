Maharashtra: Two critically injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Two critically injured in accident on Pune-Solapur highway

Severe accident: Six passengers were seriously injured in an accident that occurred in the Khedekar Mala area on the Pune-Solapur highway in Maharashtra on Sunday (June 25), officials said.

Two of the six passengers were critically injured and shifted to Ganraj Hospital, Siddhivinayak Hospital, and Z Plus Hospital at Uruli Kanchan.

The incident took place at around 3 pm today when a tempo, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler met with an accident.

Details of the accident

According to the officials, the tempo was going towards Pune and the four-wheeler was moving to Solapur and was coming from the opposite direction. The tempo was loaded with iron plates.

"The tempo driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the four-wheeler which was going to Solapur. During this, he also hit a two-wheeler passing by. The accident was so severe that the tempo stopped on the bonnet of the four-wheeler," the officials said.

They said that the husband and wife and their two children who were travelling in the four-wheeler sustained minor injuries while the two passengers sitting inside the tempo were seriously injured. The person riding the two-wheeler also sustained injuries.

