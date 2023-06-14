Indian Railways: Self-propelled inspection car- SPIC launched | Why is it revolutionary to avoid accidents

Follow us on Image Source : RAILWAYS/TWITTER Self-propelled inspection car introduced

Railways launched a self-propelling inspection car (SPIC) that does not require a locomotive to haul it, read an official statement released on Tuesday.

Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) zone has introduced the self-propelling inspection car which will take the inspection operation to another level with the help of advanced technology.

Cost of inspection car

Manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, the inspection car built at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore will free locomotives from being used for inspecting railway infrastructure, including reducing the cost of operations. As a consequence, the freed locomotives can now better focus on running passenger trains.

What exactly inspection car does

Vijayawada divisional railway manager Shivendra Mohan said SPIC would negate the use of locomotive for hauling inspection cars/saloons meant for inspection. He inaugurated the inspection car at the diesel loco shed. The 32-seat inspection car would be handy to undertake inspection of level crossings, overhead equipment, tracks and stations in the division.

Besides these utilities, Mohan observed that SPIC will save time, fuel, turnaround time and resources by engaging the spare locomotives for hauling passenger trains.

A 340 HP diesel-electric power pack slung under the SPIC will propel it while a 40 KVA DA set will run the air conditioning, lights and fans.

Other features

Further, the inspection car comes in a stainless steel body coach with aerodynamically designed driving cab, external CCTV cameras, LED display on driver desk and onboard WiFi for better communication, including direct and indirect LED interior lighting and GPS capabilities.

(With PTI inputs)

