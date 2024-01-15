Fire breaks out at BMC school in Mumbai's Parel | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of the fire at BMC school

A fire broke out in the store room of closed BMC school in Mumbai's Parel on Monday morning (January 15) at around 9.16 am. Fire officials were rushed to the spot. According to the officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, Mattress etc. on ground floor of the five floored BMC school building.

No injury has been reported so far in the incident that took place in Saibaba School, Opp Mint Colony Mono Rail Station, Parel, Mumbai.

The officials said that it was a Level-1 fire which was declared at 9.20 am.

"Fire broke out at a BMC school Kalachowki area of Mumbai. The school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot and started controlling the fire. No injuries have been reported in this fire incident yet," the BMC said.

Officials from the Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport, Ambulance & Ward Staff were mobilised to the spot.

Further details are awaited.